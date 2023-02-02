There are hopes state government funding for council roads repair will prompt a reconsideration of large rate hikes in Federation Council.
On Tuesday council endorsed its application for a special rate variation [SRV] which flags increases of 19 per cent, 17 per cent, 14 per cent and 10 per cent over the coming four years.
Mulwala Progress Association and rates review committee member Peter Seeliger said council should redraft its proposal to scale for the additional funding before it refers it to IPART, particularly as road repair costs are a major argument for the SRV.
"They get grants to fix the roads," Mr Seeliger said. "That is a no brainer if they have got funding."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The NSW government has announced a funding allocation of $4.2 million for Federation Council to repair road destruction caused by months of severe flooding, storm damage and persistent wet weather events.
"Based on the feedback provided on the impact of the proposed rate increase on pensioners, council supported a report to be compiled on additional pensioner concession options that could be applied to assist ratepayers most impacted by the proposed SRV increase," Federation Council general manager Adrian Butler said.
"This report will also consider the options available for further subsidies such as for ratepayers who do not qualify for Commonwealth government financial support.
"It is expected this report will be presented to council at its March meeting."
"They hear about it, they put their head in the sand until it actually happens and then they scream," Mr Seeliger said.
"It is hardship for a lot of people. It is not going to be good," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.