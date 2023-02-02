A critically endangered fish species has been returned to waters at Winton Wetlands as environment groups seek "to turn back extinctions".
About 300 southern purple spotted gudgeon, and 1000 more pygmy perch (following an initial 750 last month), were released on Thursday to mark World Wetlands Day.
The project involved Winton Wetlands committee of management, North Central and Goulburn Broken catchment management authorities, and groups interested in native fish breeding.
Bringing back native fish previously lost to Winton Wetlands and adjacent areas is part of a three-state effort being funded through the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.
Restoration scientist Lance Lloyd said research and preparation for this week's release had been under way for several years.
"We're seeing an unprecedented level of co-operation and partnership happening across three states, the federal government and expert groups of various kinds, all linked by a common interest in achieving a return to healthier waterways and more diverse and balanced ecosystems," he said.
"It's something we can all begin to take some pride in.
"In effect, we're working to turn back extinctions.
"We'll all be watching closely and continuing to work together to monitor the progress from here."
The spotted gudgeon release brings the total of nationally threatened species at Winton Wetlands to more than 15, with even more at a state level.
"This re-introduction activity returns vital ecosystem functions back into the system," Mr Lloyd said.
"The native fish prey on smaller creatures in the water and in turn are prey for endangered bird and fish species.
"Healthy wetland habitats, including submerged aquatic plants, can protect enough of them to allow the broader wildlife population to thrive."
Other groups involved in the project included Native Fish Australia, Australia New Guinea Fishes Association, fish breeder Middle Creek Farm, and Aquasave-NGT, part of Nature Glenelg Trust, an environmental group based in South Australia.
Captive breeding activity has been supported by the Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action.
