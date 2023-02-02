The Border Mail
Endangered fish species released at Winton Wetlands on World Wetlands Day

By Community News
Updated February 3 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:00am
North Central catchment management authority project manager Peter Rose releases gudgeon into Winton Wetlands on World Wetlands Day. Picture supplied

A critically endangered fish species has been returned to waters at Winton Wetlands as environment groups seek "to turn back extinctions".

