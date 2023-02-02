A RACEHORSE died in a crash while travelling to Albury on Thursday.
It was one of four thoroughbreds in a float used by Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel.
Three of the horses were treated by a veterinarian at the scene but another died.
The quartet, Sir Savaluca, Tinge of Ginge, Dantain's Magic and Amen Brother, were all scratched from the Albury card.
Mr Gorrel and his apprentice jockey Molly Bourke were part of the travelling party and were treated by paramedics following the crash along with two other motorists.
Bourke, who is aged 19, was unable to take up her rides in Albury.
The Olympic Highway was closed for almost four hours due to the drama with detours put in place for traffic.
