Mount Beauty business leader wants answers on timeframe to reopen road to Falls Creek

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
February 3 2023 - 4:00am
The ability to access the snowfields on Falls Creek is under a cloud as repair work to the Bogong High Plains Road after a landslide last October takes longer than first predicted.

CONCERN that the road to Falls Creek will not re-open in time for the ski season is growing after the canning of a major bike race set for next month.

