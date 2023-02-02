CONCERN that the road to Falls Creek will not re-open in time for the ski season is growing after the canning of a major bike race set for next month.
More than 1700 cyclists from across the country had already entered the event that was tipped to pour $2.2 million into the economy.
Overseer Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack said she had been hopeful the ride would occur until Thursday when she was told that would be impossible.
"It's devastating for our riders because you don't just turn up for Peaks, you have to train for it," Ms McCormack said.
"People have been training all summer for this but we're really thinking about Falls Creek and the community up there as well."
Thought was given to basing it on Hotham but it was logistically too hard.
No timeframe on when single-lane access to Falls Creek will be restored is being given by Major Road Projects Victoria with summer rain and continued tremors blamed for a lack of progress.
"Investigations we'll conduct over the coming weeks will give us the best understanding of how we can safely clear the debris," MRPV director Dipal Sorathia said.
The uncertainty over the re-opening of Bogong High Plains Road has left Mount Beauty Chamber of Commerce president Glenyse Peacock more anxious about whether access will be restored for the snow season.
"It makes me nervous about winter," the ski hire shop owner said.
"I need to look at a strategy about what will happen if winter doesn't go ahead and that is absolutely frightening but being forewarned is a better place to be in.
"I understand they may not know (reopening detail) but people's livelihoods, families and state of mind depend on that information and we need to have it."
Victorian Transport Minister Jacinta Allan described the movement as "one of the most complex and significant landslips in our state for the last 40 years" and safety was a priority as "a massive amount of debris" was cleared.
Mrs Peacock suggested the roads bureaucracy look at expanding a track being used on a limited basis by four-wheel drives and permit holders while the road is being repaired.
Meanwhile, the Victorian government on Friday announced a $2.9 million package to provide service charge relief for Falls Creek businesses.
The charges, which are paid to Falls Creek Alpine Resort, will be eased on a pro-rata basis for those who operate on the mountain during the eight-month summer green season.
To qualify enterprises will have to show are genuinely seeking to retain permanent staff over the shutdown, not covered by insurance for the road closure and not eligible for other small business flood relief programs.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said more support was needed based on his feedback from Falls Creek.
"The community is feeling the financial and mental strain of the past few years, and simply want the government to provide direct financial relief to help keep workers in a job," he said.
