SES, Fire and Rescue Victoria and CFA assist walker ahead of helicopter rescue after fall at Mount Buffalo

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:45pm
SES, Fire and Rescue Victoria and CFA crews help with the rescue of a walker at Mount Buffalo on Wednesday. Picture by Bright SES

A woman walking at Mount Buffalo was pulled to safety by a helicopter after falling more than 10 metres down boulders on Wednesday.

