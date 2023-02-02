A woman walking at Mount Buffalo was pulled to safety by a helicopter after falling more than 10 metres down boulders on Wednesday.
Bright's SES unit was called to the scene on Wednesday afternoon to reports of an injured walker.
The woman was on the Chalwell Galleries track with a friend when she fell and suffered minor injuries, but was unable to get herself out.
Given the location, Hume region's high angle team was called in to assist.
"Once she was located, the high angle team set up a system that would enable her to be raised up or lowered down to rescuers," an SES spokesperson said.
"Given the likely length of such a rescue and the approaching night, a HEMS helicopter was called in to see whether a winch rescue was possible. The helicopter was able to extricate the casualty around 8:15pm.
"The high angle team recovered Fire and Rescue Victoria and CFA personnel who had gone down to assist."
Around 40 personnel and 14 vehicles were on scene.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
