Corowa-Rutherglen: Members set to vote on putting the Ovens and Murray club into recess

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 2 2023 - 11:55pm, first published 11:45pm
Roos members are presented with the stark facts inside Corowa RSL Club.

Corowa-Rutherglen's future will be decided by an historic vote later this month.

Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

