Corowa-Rutherglen's future will be decided by an historic vote later this month.
The Roos will go into recess if 75 percent of the votes cast are in favour of a special resolution, which will be put to members in just over three weeks' time.
Anyone signed up as a member by Monday, February 6 can cast a vote.
The news was shared during an open meeting at the Corowa RSL Club on Thursday night, attended by around 200 Corowa-Rutherglen members, supporters and players.
Roos secretary Rowena Black summarised the legal advice the club had been given in the wake of a major player drainage which has left them unable to field football or netball sides in the Ovens and Murray.
"Neither our constitution not the Associations Incorporation Act deal with instances where clubs wish to go into recess," Black explained.
"As there is nothing preventing this from occurring, the club can make the decision to go into recess and withdraw from the 2023 O and M season.
"If the club wish to go into recess, a special resolution will need to be passed.
"21 days notice must be given to the members, advising them of the meeting.
"Proxies cannot be used for the vote, however postal and electronic ballots can be used or the meeting can be held online to allow members who cannot attend to be present to vote.
"A special resolution is passed if 75 percent of the votes cast are in favour of the resolution.
"Only paid-up members can vote on the special resolution, this includes life members as well.
"The board has the ability to reduce the membership fee to encourage members to sign up so they can vote.
"The board has passed that memberships this year are $10 and people can become a member online.
"They need to do so by this Monday so we can give three weeks' notice to members."
Club president Graham Hosier detailed the situation regarding facilities at John Foord Oval, where flood damage to the clubrooms had been valued at $221,000 and rendered them unfit for occupation for at least 12 months.
"Where do we go from there?" Hosier asked.
"We need change rooms, showers and kitchens for our players and this not only affects the senior players; it affects our juniors and Auskickers, who are all part of our club.
"Rod Campbell, who's in the building game, has been able to source some containers for us because the whole building has to be stripped. We have to take down all our memorabilia, we have to take down all the signs and everything in the kitchen has to come out. He's also chasing demountable buildings; showers and toilets etc.
"Paul Joss has come up with a kitchen that our juniors would be able to use so they can continue playing.
"We have a meeting with the council on Monday and we are still waiting for some reports to come back and we're unsure what monies we will get. If we have demountable buildings, that cost comes out of the repair of the building.
"We've also had talks with the NSW Government, I've spoken to Justin Clancy and he is bringing the Sports Minister down in an election year to have a look at the club and hopefully we can get some money.
"So there is maybe the possibility the club gets knocked over and goes higher so we don't have this flood problem again."
Perhaps most stark of all were the player numbers presented by newly-appointed Roos coach Steve Owen.
The club has just nine open-age footballers committed for the 2023 season, with the breakdown of departures as follows:
"Where to from here?" Owen said.
"There needs to be a decision made about whether we push on and attempt to field a side for 2023 or we do go into recess for 2023 and focus on building a side for every grade for season 2024.
"Regardless of the decision that's made in three weeks' time, the footballing landscape in this region as a whole needs to be considered.
"What does the community want?
"Do we want to have a representation in the Ovens and Murray Football League, at the highest level in the area, and is the community willing to support this and do what is needed to make this team successful?
"Or do we need to look at a merger, a re-brand, a re-alignment with a fellow club and look to be represented in a different league?
"Any reset has to include a reduction of player jumpers in this Corowa cluster, otherwise the current teams cannot survive."
Mass departures have also left the club unable to field competitive netball sides in the senior grades, with coach Sophie Hanrahan the only player to have stayed across A-grade and B-grade.
Vice-president Craig Spencer and football committee member Beau Longmire both spoke passionately about the challenges facing the club and the tough decisions facing its community.
"Craig and I are here to talk about history," Longmire said.
"You'd have to be living under a rock in our community not to acknowledge or understand this didn't just happen in the last two weeks.
"This has been an ongoing issue that extends far beyond the walls of our footy club and this is a community issue.
"We first met with AFL North East Border as a community in 2010 with representatives attending from Rutherglen, Wahgunyah, Corowa-Rutherglen and CDHBU, where we discussed the ongoing issue of player numbers in comparsion to player spots and availability.
"In 2016, we had the well-publicised Corowa Cluster review, which despite many people thinking was a complete and utter waste of time, was the opposite in my opinion.
"For some really frustrating reason, our community stands behind our footy and netball clubs with great levels of emotion and intent and puts that above our community and, in my experience, it puts it in front of all our young people, over and over and over again.
"We will guilt-trip our young people into saying that 'our club will die unless you play there.'
"Our community puts this level of expectation on 13, 14, 15 and 16-year-old people.
"It says 'don't follow your dreams, come back and play sport at our club because we need to survive and we need to keep our history alive.'
"I love history but I'm not prepared to put it in front of our young people."
More to follow.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.