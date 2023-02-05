Qualified butcher Luke Lavis knows what the customers want.
Now he's drawing on that knowledge to breed commercial Herefords with yield and eating quality.
Luke, who worked as a butcher for Woolworths and former Albury retailer Peters & Son, said the beauty of this breed was its docile nature reduced the likelihood of a "dark cutter".
"Marbling does help with the taste while meat colour is attractive to a lot of consumers," he said.
"Scotch fillet, T-bone, porterhouse and ribeye on the bone are the most popular with consumers.
"A lot of older people ask for brisket as it makes a good pot roast."
Mr Lavis also said chuck steak, gravy beef and osso buco cuts had gained popularity with the low and slow movement.
Now as a full-time Hereford breeder, Luke looks for carcase yield, and muscle expression where the prime cuts are located.
"I prefer grass fed beef any day over grain fed," he said.
Luke and his father Eric run up to 300 cows and 100 Hereford heifers at "Roseleigh", Bungowannah.
The father and son have been touring Hereford studs as part of the 2023 Stock and Land Beef Week open days and were particularly keen to inspect bulls at Glenpoll Poll Herefords run by Ferruccio Tonini at Glenrowan.
More than 30 beef cattle breeds have gone on display at 217 studs throughout Victoria and the Riverina during Beef Week, which runs from January 30 to February 6.
Eric began breeding purebred Herefords in 1993 and the pair use Glenpoll, Bowmont and Warwick Court genetics.
There is a strong emphasis on docility and structural soundness in the cattle.
"You've got to have a beast which will perform, put the meat on the frame, and if they can't produce a calf, there is no use keeping them," Eric said.
This year the family turned off grown 18-month-old steers at Wodonga weighing 489kg for $2040, a pen weighing 459kg at $1960 and the thirds at 422kg returned $1860.
In the past, yearling steers were sold to bullock fatteners or as grass-fed, antibiotic free two-year-olds to the Greenham Never Ever program.
"We had the price peak last spring and steers have now come back to the levels of spring 2021 - it is still significantly better than four years ago," Eric said,
"The peak has given us an opportunity to regroup and rebuild our cattle infrastructure, while putting money into the genetics."
Luke and Eric said they were particularly keen to include Glenpoll Poll Herefords in their Beef Week inspections.
"When we had a temperament problem with our cattle, it was the Glenpoll bulls which quietened our cattle down considerably and put better frame into them," Eric said.
"Docility translates into eating quality - it's not a nice meal if you have to put your paw on it and growl."
