Would Roos be allowed back into the O and M after recess?

Corowa-Rutherglen will not lose its seat at the Ovens and Murray table if the club goes into recess.
League chairman David Sinclair took the mic at Thursday's meeting to directly address concerns surrounding a potential readmittance to the competition in 2024.
It was initially suggested seven of the remaining nine clubs would have to vote the Roos back in, but Sinclair reassured members that wasn't the case.
"If the club decided not to play senior or reserves football or senior netball, it doesn't have to officially go into recess and be admitted back into the Ovens and Murray League," Sinclair said.
"The club can continue to pay its affiliation fee to the league and continue to affiliate with AFL Victoria.
"At the end of 2023, they're still an affiliated club; you might have your underage footballers and netballers still playing in the competition across the year but you wouldn't have to seek readmittance back into the league.
"It would just be a matter of not having your senior teams in the competition and the league and the club agreeing on a point in time when we pull the trigger on whether you're going to be here in 2024 or whether the club disbands or whether it goes into another league.
"But you won't need to rely on seven of nine clubs to vote you back in if you decide to go into a recess.
"We think the other nine clubs are supportive of Corowa playing junior netball and junior football."
