'Victim' of 'toxic relationship became aggressor as he sat playing video games

A North Albury woman convicted of serious assaults on her partner where she punched him over suspicions of infidelity had suffered from the toxicity of the relationship.
That was part of a submission her lawyer made when she fronted Albury Local Court for sentencing.
Solicitor Mark Cronin emphasised to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client was not trying to excuse her behaviour in any way; rather, this was the context within which what she did played out.
Mother-of-three Nicole Wunhym went to her partner's home in Fairview Drive, North Albury, on November 10 between 8pm and 10pm.
He was in his bedroom playing video games and drinking alcohol when she entered the room and asked him about "talking to other girls".
His denial of the imputation angered Wunhym, who angrily asked "f--- you, why won't you tell the truth?"
She then punched him several times to the head and pulled his hair.
Wunhym left the room and returned holding a glass bowl she raised in the air and smashed on his forehead, causing the glass to shatter and leaving him with a small laceration.
She grabbed his phone and threw it onto the tiled floor, smashing the screen.
Wunhym attacked him around the same time the following night, in almost identical circumstances where he refused to answer her questions about his alleged infidelity.
She punched him to the head three times and also slapped the man.
When she went outside he locked the front doors, so she yelled: "If you don't let me inside the house then I'm gonna smash every f---ing window."
Wunhym, 38, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and two counts of destroy or damage property.
Mr Cronin said if not for her "toxic, violent relationship" with her partner as a victim "this lady would not be before the court at all".
Ms McLaughlin placed Wunhym on a nine-month conditional release order, without supervision, and fined her $660.
