Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren reacts to question over whether rates cap will be reached in looming budget

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren believes there will not be a desire from councillors for the city to hike rates by the full cap level of 3.5 per cent. Picture by Mark Jesser.

WODONGA'S mayor does not expect his council will lift rates by the 3.5 per cent maximum permitted under the Victorian government's cap.

