WODONGA'S mayor does not expect his council will lift rates by the 3.5 per cent maximum permitted under the Victorian government's cap.
Ron Mildren hinted on Friday it would be lower as he promoted council sessions seeking input into its budget spending priorities.
"I'd be surprised if there's support for taking up the full 3.5 per cent," Cr Mildren said.
"I don't know what number we might fall on, I know there's different opinions across our council's elected members and that will be something that will be thoroughly debated."
Cr Mildren noted the council faced increasing costs given the country's inflation rate, but he also acknowledged there would be consideration of how that is also touching householders.
"(We're) absolutely conscious of it, it doesn't necessarily mean that we have to recoup all the costs that come to council as a result of inflation and it doesn't mean that there has to be massive increases to support inflation figures," he said.
"On the other side we've also got to be very cognisant of the things that the local community are experiencing, the cost increases, all the things that are impacting on daily life."
Cr Mildren will be at the farmers' market on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway on Saturday morning as part of a council stand seeking input from ratepayers about budget priorities.
It is the first of several opportunities for feedback being held in the lead-up to the 2023-24 budget.
Cr Mildren said he expected to hear from sporting bodies and community groups as well as traders and individuals as part of drafting the financial plan.
He flagged spending at Baranduda Fields and Kelly Park along with upgrading the central business area as top of his mind.
Improving the retail heart of the city to make it more appealing to consumers to use is a key issue.
Cr Mildren cited "legibility, accessibility and convenience" as cornerstones to boosting the CBD.
"We need to have that right across our central business area and there's a few things where we've had it pointed out to us we could do better," he said citing feedback from traders and shoppers.
