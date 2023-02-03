The Ovens and Murray Football League's most select group has lost another much-loved member.
Deric Taylor passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family after ongoing health issues at Sawtell, on the NSW Mid North Coast. He was 78.
He was a Myrtleford premiership player in 1970, the club's only flag since joining the O and M in 1950.
"Deric was a big, strong ruckman, a great mark and a great leap, he had lots of stamina and was just a really good player," premiership coach Martin Cross recalled of the sixth player now from the team to pass away.
"He was very popular, a lovely man, very humble and he was very good to people, some people might not have known, but he did a lot for a lot of people."
Deric's passing attracted an enormous response on Myrtleford Alpine Saints Football and Netball Club's Facebook page, where he was labelled a 'beautiful family man'.
Son-in-law Michael Quirk said he was extremely unselfish.
"He was very generous, always welcomed people into his house or the football club," he suggested.
"He was a massive volunteer at the football club, whether it was being on the gate, working behind the bar, working bees, the Crisp and Taylor building company built the Ablett Pavillion in the 1970s and I can remember him laying concrete footpaths around the Ablett Pavillion, he was always donating his time and was a hard-core volunteer and supporter of everything around the football club."
Deric Taylor's name adorns the Saints' entrance gate, where he regularly welcomed people to McNamara Reserve.
He also had a personality that people gravitated towards.
"He was a great guy, he loved good company, loved a late night, loved a beer and a cigarette, he loved being around good company and a good time," Quirk offered.
He retired to Sawtell, just south of Coffs Harbour, around 15 years ago, but always kept in contact with his Myrtleford friends.
"We've been best mates for 35 years, he was a champion bloke and a champion around the footy club, he would never have had an enemy," Bill O'Donohue said proudly.
The pair has shared a million laughs with their various interests, including golf where Deric even has a tree named after him, called "Dexter's Tree", at Myrtleford Golf Club.
"I was up there recently and spent four or five days with him, I said, 'you know what, that bloody tree on the 17th, I'm still hitting it, there's no way they can pull it down now'," O'Donohue laughed and even though his great mate wasn't well, he couldn't help but smile at that tree, which had tormented him during many a round.
Deric was last back at Myrtleford in 2021 to celebrate the club's 50-year premiership reunion, which was forced back a year, due to COVID.
"He loved it, he said it was one of the best nights he's ever had at the footy club," O'Donohue recalled fondly.
"There were plenty of fun moments, he was a happy-go-lucky fellow, we will all miss him."
His funeral service will be held on Saturday morning in Coffs Harbour, but a memorial will be staged at the Ablett Pavillion next Saturday, February, 11, from 2pm.
Deric is survived by his four children Marc, Dean, Ruth and Ryan, along with 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His beloved wife Gwen passed away in 2019.
