OUR SAY: Mountain's landslip spells long-term pain for Falls Creek village community

Falls Creek has for many years generated a considerable amount of income for the North East and Border region.
It is without doubt one of the premier ski fields during the winter months, but one that has also - in recent years - carved out a lucrative tourism trade over the summer months.
Mountain bike riding, hiking and simply being able to enjoy the stunning scenery of the Alpine country draws a significant number of visitors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
For a range of professional sporting clubs, the fresh alpine air has provided a perfect training option in a high-altitude environment. It is a year-round success story for the region, even when snow has been lacking.
Falls Creek also benefits from being an easy resort to access.
People often will fly into Albury from Melbourne or Sydney, and elsewhere, then take the comfortable drive to Mount Beauty. From there it's the simple half hour climb up the mountain by road.
The disaster though that was October's major landslip has cruelled the summer trade and, as has now been revealed, is even putting next year's ski season in doubt.
The landslip, the Victorian government has pointed out, is of such complexity and scale that it's not just a matter of spending a few weeks clearing the enormous quantities of soil and debris that came through during the region's record-breaking spring wet.
Behind all that is more unstable earth - and it cannot be predicted what might result, especially within the context of occasional tremors that makes it all even more unstable.
The summer trade is already gone, creating an economic disaster for the many businesses on the mountain.
And in the latest blow to those businesses, owned and staffed by many who live in the village, a major bike race that was to have been held on the Labour Day holiday weekend has had to be called off.
It's no trifling matter when something that was expected to generate $2.2 million into the area's economy is lost.
Far greater losses are looming though and so even with the $2.9 million the government tipped into Falls Creek to help soften the blow, something far more substantial will need to be done.
If not, the long-time financial consequences - even after the road eventually reopens - could be crippling.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.