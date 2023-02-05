The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

OUR SAY: Mountain's landslip spells long-term pain for Falls Creek village community

By Editorial
February 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUR SAY: Mountain's landslip spells long-term pain for Falls Creek village community

Falls Creek has for many years generated a considerable amount of income for the North East and Border region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.