The Border Mail

The story of early Albury's crossing place

By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
February 4 2023 - 10:30am
Part of Thomas Townsend's 1839 map of the village of Albury. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

The Crossing Place, at the western end of what's now know as Hume Street and on the Sydney to Melbourne overland track, became the principal place to cross the Murray River, especially for overlanders driving livestock from NSW to southern pasture land.

