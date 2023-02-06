DYNAMIC dance, daredevil circus and touching theatre shows will delight audiences at The Cube Wodonga this year.
There is a solid mix of travelling shows and homegrown talent to boot.
Having launched its 2023 season on Friday night, The Cube Wodonga revealed more than 20 shows, offering a diverse and colourful array of genres including circus, comedy, children's shows, music and dance.
The season begins with a Cube Session on Friday night, when local emerging and established performers will present a variety of art forms.
Among the acts from 6pm will be the Tony Smith Quintet, Dean Haitani and Ariel.
Wodonga Council's Team Leader The Cube, Rebecca Bennell, said audiences would be treated to a variety of top-level visiting acts this year, such as the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, as well as homegrown shows.
"We have some great circus acts coming up this year, which is not unusual for The Cube, but we're excited by some amazing upcoming acts like By A Thread by One Fell Swoop Circus and we've also got Indigenous circus, Of The Land On Which We Meet, which is going to be amazing," she said.
"Local Jake Silvestro will present a one-man circus piece around finding hope amid the loss of bushfires.
"We have the return of community performances like Chicago, The Addams Family and School of Rock, which are some terrific amateur theatre productions."
MT Dance Creative will present Introspect and Wonderland, the latter with Centre Stage Event Company.
Ms Bennell said The Cube team was especially pleased to again support local performers this year.
"It's incredibly important because Albury-Wodonga is a cultural hub and we have an unlimited number of talented artists and it's just another way for us to provide a cultural experience that reflects our community," Ms Bennell said.
Friday night's season launch featured music by the High Street Shufflers and a dance performance by Dinawan Connection.
Dancer Isabella Butterworth presented a solo piece as a tribute to Projection Dance producer, Tim Podesta, who was stepping down from producing roles.
Ms Bennell said the quality line-up was particularly welcome after the global pandemic halted the arts and entertainment sector.
"This season we're even more excited than ever because we're accelerating on the road to recovery from COVID-19, with a significant increase in Cube memberships and we hope to entertain thousands of visitors over the course of the year," she said.
