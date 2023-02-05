The Border Mail
Flying Fruit Fly Circus will feature a show at the Sydney Opera House

By Sophie Else
February 6 2023 - 7:00am
The circus' artistic director Anni Davey wants the students as young as ten to experience what it's like to perform on the big stage. Picture by Ash Smith

Grand celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the world famous Sydney Opera House will feature a show specially created by the Border's very own Flying Fruit Fly Circus.

