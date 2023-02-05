Grand celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the world famous Sydney Opera House will feature a show specially created by the Border's very own Flying Fruit Fly Circus.
Spherical will be performed in July, but before then a sneak preview of the all-new show will be performed at The Cube Wodonga.
The circus has been involved in an ongoing residency at the opera house, with Spherical special commissioned for the anniversary - the work is inspired by the building's iconic "sails".
An ensemble of 12 young acrobats from the circus will travel to Sydney to premiere the work, under the watchful eye of artistic director Anni Davey.
"The wonderful thing about working with young people is that you have access to their enormous and unfettered imagination," Davey said.
"The kids are really excited.
"The Sydney Opera House, even after 50 years, is still such a vibrant and refreshing take on architecture that completely upended ideas of what a cultural space should be."
Hume Bank chief executive Stephen Capello said it was very exciting "to be investing in the future of contemporary circus and our community".
"Through partnering with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus to deliver these productions, we are supporting young acrobats in our region to not only develop their skills but share their craft with the world."
Tickets for Spherical in Wodonga and Sydney went on sale on Friday and can be purchased at thecubewodonga.com.au.
