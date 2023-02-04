Targeted recruitment and a reduction to barriers in training is needed to address the workforce shortages in early childhood education, advocates say, as a major sector-wide reform is rolled out in Victoria.
Australian Education Union early childhood education vice president Cara Nightingale said sharp increases in demand could put extreme pressure on regional childcare centres.
She said Border early childhood educators were reporting high levels of burnout, particularly after working through the pandemic.
"They have considered leaving the profession because workload is such a significant issue," Ms Nightingale said. "The region tended to stay open."
"More children are now coming into these services with additional needs," she said.
The union has projected the introduction of 15 hours of funded three-year-old kindergarten, followed by the move to expand funded four-year-old provision to 30 hours per week, will require a minimum 11,000 additional teachers and educators over the next decade.
In an attempt to reduce financial barriers to the profesion, certificates, diplomas and degrees in early childhood education and care are presently offered free or reduced through the Victorian priority course listing.
Though welcoming of fee-free education options, Ms Nightingale said the sector could not afford to lose any trained and active staff from its workforce.
"Enrollment numbers impact the amount of staff you need," Ms Nightingale said.
"Attraction is really important but so is retention."
"They are our experts and mentors and leaders for our graduates," she said.
Ms Nightingale said the housing crisis on the Border was contributing to the issue of attracting educators to the area.
"There are really good incentives to teach rurally and regionally," Ms Nightingale said.
"The biggest issue that comes up is finding accommodation or a rental."
