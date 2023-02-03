THE chief of Falls Creek resort says the road to the mountain from Mount Beauty may re-open in April.
Stuart Smythe floated that time on Friday after news on Thursday the damaged Bogong High Plains Road could be not clear for the Peaks cycling race on March 12.
"The rest of March the road will not be re-open," Mr Smythe said.
"The best scenario you're looking at is April no question and it then becomes a question of whether it is one lane or two lanes and that's a question for Major Road Projects Victoria."
That government department, which oversees the state's so-called Big Build, has taken control of the restoration of the mountain road which has been shut since a landslide in October.
MRPV program director Dipal Sorathia on Friday declined to flag a date for re-opening but noted the winter peak was a driver.
"Our expert engineers are currently working through the staging and methodology for the recovery effort so that we can prepare for the busy 2023 snow season," he said.
MRPV is aiming to truck away 200,000 cubic metres, the equivalent of 100 Olympic pools, in fixing the road.
To date just 15 per cent of that tally has gone..
"Around 30,000 cubic metres of debris has been removed already, but to make the road safe for operation, we need to dig it back - this is a hugely complex engineering task," Mr Sorathia said.
"One of the biggest challenges we face is this unseasonal weather - today's forecast snowfall on the alps shows just how extreme conditions are."
Mr Smythe said rain over the past 10 days had cruelled the hosting of the Peaks.
"A fresh fissure opened up and started to crown and that moved and created more debris which has come down (on the road) and it was deemed unstable," Mr Smythe said.
He said the event had been held with single lane access at different times previously, but it was deemed the diversion of resources to ensure the route was open and the logistics involved to bump in and out made it impossible to stage the Peaks.
Bairnsdale-based Whelans Group has been contracted to remove debris.
Some of the earth is being trucked to Falls Creek and used to expand car parking, but the bulk is being transported to the Kiewa Valley.
MRPV appointed Whelans as lead contractor due to their expertise in complex earthworks and mining projects.
While MRPV plans to cut back a mass of roadside earth in mending the road, methods are still being finalised.
Sensors are along the face of the landslip to check for further falls or cracks and aid safety.
Meanwhile, Falls Creek Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Logan says the ongoing closure of the route and this week's cancellation of the Peaks cycling challenge were devastating.
"I don't think there's been an appreciation for how disruptive this is," Ms Logan said.
"It's absolutely ripping our community apart, they are so hurt and angry.
"We feel that we've been ignored."
Ms Logan said resort service charge relief announced on Thursday by the Victorian government while welcome paled compared to the lost income and inability to pay staff and meet utilities bills.
She runs accommodation on the mountain and earns 20 per cent of her annual income in summer and had to cancel all bookings after October's landslide damage.
