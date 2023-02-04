The Border Mail
Bonza heralds schedule for first flights between Albury, Sunshine Coast

By Ted Howes
February 4 2023 - 2:30pm
In early December, The Border Mail was on the scene when onlookers flocked to the observation deck at Albury Airport when a Bonza jet touched down. The flight was part of Bonza's preparations. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bonza, the first commercial airline to operate a direct route between Albury and the Sunshine Coast, will make its debut official landing on the Border on April 7.

