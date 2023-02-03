The Border Mail
Mulwala man put his hands around throat of woman at club, 'but he didn't squeeze'

By Nigel McNay
February 4 2023 - 3:30am
Solomon Kepang

A Mulwala man who got into a series of arguments with his partner put his hands around her throat, though police said Solomon Kepang did not squeeze.

