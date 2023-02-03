A Mulwala man who got into a series of arguments with his partner put his hands around her throat, though police said Solomon Kepang did not squeeze.
The couple, originally from Queensland, were staying at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort on Sunday when she asked Kepang, 31, to go get some cigarette papers and filters.
"Use your body and go find it yourself," he said, before grabbing her throat.
The following day the victim was at her mother's Mulwala home when Kepang turned up, asking for her car keys.
She refused as she needed the car for work, so Kepang grabbed her hands, got the keys and drove off.
Kepang pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two assault charges and to take and drive conveyance.
He was put on a 12-month community corrections order and fined $1200.
Kepang was fined a further $900 for breaching a court order.
