There's a buzz around Murray United heading into round one of the new season this weekend.
Fielding four junior sides this year, up from three in 2022, the club has assembled a formidable coaching line-up and attracted a host of new players.
Murray will compete at under-15 level this year, adding to the U14, U16 and U18 sides they already had in the NPL Victoria system.
The first 11 rounds of the season are home games at La Trobe University in Wodonga, starting with the visit of Moreland City on Sunday to kick off the NPL North qualifying section.
"To have four full teams up is fantastic," chair Paula May said.
"We've got eight coaches plus a goalkeeping coach and a TD (technical director Brian Vanega) so we're in a really good position.
"There's really good vibes and a lot of excitement around the club.
"We've had a lot of interest and we can't wait for the games to start now."
Cade Webb is coaching the under-14s, assisted by Paul Kinning, while Simon Randall and Grant Frazer are the head coach and assistant respectively for the under-15 side.
At under-16 level, Matt Brewer is being assisted by Matt Mills, and the under-18s are led by Eddie Waslander, whose assistant coach is Lachlan Simpkin.
"It's taken a lot of work to get that fourth team up but it definitely shows Murray United's going in the right direction," May said.
"We're really excited with the coaches we've appointed to all of our age groups.
"We've got five new coaches on board and they've come from all different parts of football.
"There's a lot of experience among those eight coaches and it's great they can all lean on each other.
"The players are responding well to the coaches and Brian's definitely putting the directive in there about the way Murray will play and that's been led from the top."
Murray will take on Bendigo City, Brunswick City, Brunswick Juventus, Eltham Redbacks, Essendon Royals, Heidelberg United, Hume City, Melbourne Victory, Moreland City, Pascoe Vale and Whittlesea Ranges during the qualifying stage before the NPL's mid-season divisional split.
"I'm hoping we can continue to grow the club this year," May said.
"We've got SAP starting next week and that program's changed again so it'll be one night of coaching a week and we've taken 20-25 kids into that program."
The under-14s launch the season with their game at 10am, followed by the under-15s at 11.30am, the under-16s at 1.15pm and the under-18s at 3pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.