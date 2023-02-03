The region's cricket fans have been rewarded for their support of the Big Bash with another elite level domestic game.
NSW will host Victoria in the historic Sheffield Shield at Lavington Sportsground from March 2-5.
A bumper crowd of just over 10,000 watched home club Sydney Thunder topple Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL on New Year's Eve.
Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said Lavington Sportsground had proven itself during the BBL season, continuing the great relationship between cricket and the area.
"The Sydney Thunder match at Lavington Sportsground was one of the best matches of the BBL summer and we are really excited to bring more elite cricket to Albury," he said.
"It is a great opportunity for us to take elite cricket to the regions and it is something we have an increased focus on doing in coming years.
"We hope that seeing our NSW Blues team, one of the most successful sporting teams in the state over many decades, can inspire more girls and boys in the area to play and love cricket."
The Sheffield Shield is Australia's highest domestic four-day competition.
It started in 1892, with NSW claiming a record 47 wins, while Victoria is next on 32.
The Blues team is captained by former Test player Kurtis Patterson and also features the likes of fellow internationals Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa, while Sydney Thunder's Chris Green is a regular contributor.
Albury mayor Kylie King is delighted.
"The BBL was a great success with huge attendance from our local community, and showed the nation what our state-of-the-art Lavington Sportsground is capable of," Mayor King said.
"We are proud to have one of regional Australia's premier sporting facilities, and we will continue to work with peak bodies such as Cricket NSW to attract elite sporting events to our region."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Lavington hosted a Shield game in December, 1989, featuring Mark Waugh and Geoff Lawson (NSW), along with Victorian pace bowlers Damien Fleming and Paul Reiffel.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.