The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
In Depth

George Webb-Rose warned that more offending will bring him back to court for re-sentence

Updated February 11 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boxer sentenced over cowardly attack, assault and forwarding intimate image

A boxer involved in a cowardly assault at a Wodonga park and who distributed an intimate picture of his former partner has told a court he can't explain or remember why he did what he did.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.