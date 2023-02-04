Karen Hadfield has raised $2000 for disadvantaged students by asking a simple question - many times a day.
She and colleagues at Officeworks Albury collected about $7600 for The Smith Family during the store's annual back to school appeal.
The funds raised will help to sponsor 11 local students to help families meet the cost of school essentials like uniforms, books and excursions.
Mrs Hadfield asked each customer if they wished to donate "and they were happy to oblige".
"With the cost of living, I think people actually understand," she said.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley visited Officeworks Friday morning to thank the staff.
"Back to school is a stressful time, the holidays are over, it's often a back to work time for parents, it's a time when the credit card bill looks a lot higher than you expected it to be," Ms Ley said.
"I love the fact that your team members are also thinking about the people who will find it a little bit harder to get back to school."
