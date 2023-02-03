Belvoir's Gus Sinclair says the young players draw inspiration from stalwart Zac Simmonds as its manufactured batting lineup strives to play finals in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
The Eagles lost top order bats Josh Wood (returned to England) and Kaiden Withers (injury), while others have also been away at times, so the club was forced to make changes.
Simmonds generally bats in the lower order, but moved to opener last week, where the club stopped a two-game losing streak since Christmas with a stunning win over the in-form Tallangatta.
He's been forced to open a handful of times over recent years, but the former Riverina captain showed his class by striking 54 runs from 94 deliveries.
"You just do what you have to to win cricket games, however that happens," Simmonds suggested.
"It doesn't matter if you're making 150 or 300, it doesn't matter how you win it."
Sinclair and Will McCarty are part of the new-look batting lineup.
"They started the year probably looking to bat at No. 7 or 8, try and average in the teens and do a job late in the innings," Simmonds explained.
"They've shown potential in the last few years and they're just getting to that age where it's starting to come together."
The Eagles head into this weekend's double header in fourth spot on the back of that stunning win.
"We've been thrown a few curveballs, but we just did what we had to do last week to win," Sinclair offered.
"You look at Zac, he puts a lot of value on his wicket and it shows us younger boys what to do and what not to do, he's happy to bat all day for the team if that's what the team needs."
Belvoir hosts St Patrick's on Saturday, while, elsewhere, New City is home to North Albury, Tallangatta is home to Wodonga, Wodonga Raiders travel to Albury's Billson Park, while Lavington is home to East Albury in a top six clash.
In Sunday's games, Belvoir is again home, to New City, Corowa meets Lavington, Wodonga faces Albury, St Pat's play East Albury, while Tallangatta at home to North Albury is the match of round 18.
The ladder is (after round 16 of 22-round season, followed by three weeks of finals): North Albury 69, St Patrick's 63, Lavington 57, Belvoir 51, East Albury 48, Albury 48; Tallangatta 45, Corowa 30, Wodonga 24, Wodonga Raiders 24, New City 21.
