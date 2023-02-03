Cricket Albury-Wodonga district enters its final month of the regular season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
And Bethanga is shaping as the only team outside the top six with a realistic chance of forcing its way into finals.
The home team showed last week it's certainly capable of pushing the top sides.
Bethanga faced premiers Yackandandah and came within close range of inflicting just the Roos' third loss of the season.
Former provincial player Luke Rafferty was outstanding, smashing 114 as an opener as his team posted a super competitive 9-178 from its 40 overs.
It's a score that would have likely beaten every other team, but the Roos depth showed in a thrilling two-wicket win.
Bethanga now hits the road to play bottom outfit Howlong on Saturday, while elsewhere, Eskdale is home to Dederang, Kiewa hosts Baranduda, while Yackandandah meets Barnawartha Chiltern.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ladder (after round 15 of an 18-round regular season) is: Yackandandah 57, Baranduda 51, Mount Beauty 45, Barnawartha Chiltern 45, Dederang 42, Kiewa 36; Bethanga 30, Eskdale 18, Howlong 12.
