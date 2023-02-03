Osborne is out to keep top spot when it travels to another finals contender in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday.
Henty hosts the top team, with the home outfit striving desperately to finish as high as possible with only three rounds left.
Osborne is coming off a strong six-wicket win over The Rock Yerong Creek, which is battling Henty for fourth spot.
The Rock impressed with a 36-run opening stand, but that was just the start as opener Ryan Kirkwood (57) and Oscar Willis then carried the score to 100.
With only the one wicket down, the visitors looked capable of stealing an upset over the home side.
However, Osborne's depth came to the fore with opening bowler Joe Perryman picking up 3-16 as TRYC lost 9-37 to be bowled out for 137.
Osborne's opener Jack Glanvill also replied with 57, while No. 3 Lachlan Lane also impressed with 34.
Meanwhile in the other games, Rand is home to Holbrook, Walla hosts Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock, while Lockhart travels to Culcairn in the battle of the bottom two sides.
Brock-Burrum is looking to retain its title after scoring its maiden crown last summer.
Brock-Burrum posted 9-143 against Walla, with the minor premiers posting only 93.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The ladder (after round 12 of a 15-round season) is: Osborne 51, Brock-Burrum 48, Rand 48, Henty 33, Walla 30, The Rock Yerong Creek 30; Holbrook 18, Lockhart 15, Culcairn 15.
