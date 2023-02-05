THE Kelly Gang has a strong connection to historic Beechworth and the sighting last week of a menacing Ned standing tall in a paddock off the road to Wangaratta has the townfolks' tongues wagging - who owns that masked man?
The metal scupture, spotted by locals about 300 metres from the fenceline of Brett Eaton's property on Beechworth-Wangaratta Road, was constructed by renowned Eldorado artist Sam Anderson.
Mr Eaton, a Beechworth builder, said he had always had a fascination with the famed bushranger and a chance meeting with Mr Anderson prompted him to commission the imposing artwork.
"I met Sam and commissioned him to create this," Mr Eaton said. "I've seen a few other similar sculpures around and wanted one for my property."
Mr Anderson said he was delighted to create what might well become a Beechworth landmark.
"He weighs about 350kg, and sits on two granite blocks, I spend a lot of my time in Beechworth, come here to relax and swim, and Brett said he wanted a big Ned," Mr Anderson said.
"I built this is in my workshop near Eldorado, it's mostly made of scrap metal, the main rod frame and some of the gun parts.
"The arms and legs are new steel and the armour was build from left over steel from other projects.
"A lot of artists have drawn inspiration from Ned Kelly."
Mr Eaton said the imposing sculpture was placed in his paddock last week but he had idea whether there would be more to come.
"I've planted trees up the top of the property, and I'm just trying to sort of set it up for the future for generations to come, I got four kids," he said. "I thought a big Ned Kelly out there would be quite nice.
"I think all the farmers around the district think I'm a bit mad planting trees and putting sculptures in, but anyway."
Mr Eaton uses his 18-hectare property to grow grapes for Beechworth winemaker Traviarti.
"I grow nebbiolo and chardonnay varieties but that's all at this stage, I'm building an arboretum up on the hill, just tidying it up and growing a few trees.
"The original homestead was settled in 1854 but it collapsed about two years ago and the white ants had gotten to it, there wasn't much left."
