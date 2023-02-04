The Border Mail
Two Albury properties pass in at auction to be sold later after negotiations

By Ted Howes
Updated February 5 2023 - 9:51am, first published 7:00am
Auctioneer Nicholas Clark at the East Albury home on Kookaburra Way says crowds are slowly returning to auctions after a month-long break. The property sold after auction for $695,000. Picture by Mark Jesser

Just two auctions were held in Albury-Wodonga on a rainy Saturday with both properties attracting dozens of onlookers, both being passed in and sold later after negotiations.

