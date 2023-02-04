Caitlin Bassett has urged the region's best young netballers to chase their dream of making it at the top level.
The former Australian Diamonds captain was in Albury on Saturday, coaching Lavington's players before headlining a dinner function at the SS&A Club.
Bassett, who recalled her switch from Perth to play on the Sunshine Coast and later in Sydney, insisted there was no reason players from Albury-Wodonga and surrounding area couldn't make a career in the game.
"Don't let proximity stop you," Bassett said.
"Talking to a few of the girls today, it is tough being in Albury; do you go to Victoria or do you go to NSW?
"Being a country kid, you sometimes do get forgotten a little bit and it is a lot harder for you but if that's something you want to do, keep pushing.
"It's really exciting, some of the talent that comes out of country areas with the way sport is here.
"Being a part of sport is being part of the community so I think it's about pushing the boundaries and setting the bar high and going for it.
"You're going to have to travel but I definitely think you shouldn't let that hold you back.
"Kids in city areas do get exposed to elite athletes and elite coaches more so, if anything, it's more special when someone from the country makes it."
Bassett was interviewed by Rhiannon Dolahenty at the function, the world and Commonwealth champion speaking for more than an hour about the highs and lows of her playing career which ended a year ago having represented her country 100 times.
"I already know that I haven't done it right," Bassett said when asked about that period of transition.
MORE IN SPORT:
"I probably should have taken some time after I finished, just to live and be and work out my next steps but I was forced, due to COVID...
"I couldn't go back to WA, where my family is, i had a rental in Sydney that I needed to get a job so I could continue paying for so I jumped straight into work.
"I'm still working in elite sport so being around athletes, at times I still feel like I'm one of them but it is challenging.
"The hardest thing for me is not having a schedule, not being told what to do, exercise, I can't just go out and go for a run or walk because I don't feel satisfied if I haven't broken a sweat or I'm struggling to walk, because that's how it's always been for me.
"It's definitely been a transition but stepping back now and getting into my role as a player development manager, I get to help elite cricketers in NSW with their lives outside of sport, so it's been cathartic for me.
"My body has definitely finished playing sport but being part of a team is something that I miss."
The Panthers sold around 100 tickets for the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.