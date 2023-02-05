Matt Sharp returned to form with a match-winning knock for Lavington on Saturday.
In only his fourth game back since starring in the Panthers' 2020/21 premiership, Sharp struck 80 from 117 balls to help them beat East Albury by seven wickets at Alexandra Park.
Sharp opened the batting and shared a 129-run partnership with Sam Harris as Lavington chased down their target of 170 with more than 11 overs to spare.
Harris finished unbeaten on 60, Jordan Rhodes and Chris Galvin having earlier been dismissed by Harry Jackson for a duck and eight respectively.
Wodonga won impressively away to Tallangatta, bowling the home side out for 166 chasing 173.
Leigh Collins (4-48) and Murray Price (3-21) did most of the damage as the Bushies struggled to build partnerships once Phil Neville had departed for 34.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Earlier, Ian Roberts anchored the Dogs innings with 57 after they had slumped at one stage to 6-46.
A tight game between Belvoir and St Patrick's went the way of the high-flying Patties at Kelly Park.
Nick Green (42) and Drew Cameron (31) helped the Eagles post 7/161 from 44 overs, only for St Patrick's to close out a two-wicket win largely thanks to 71 from Tendai Chisoro, who earlier picked up 3-36 with the ball.
Wodonga Raiders surprised finals hopefuls Albury at Billson Park, where Joshua Warren (41) and Nick Bracher (4-23) starred in only Raiders' third win of the season.
North Albury skittled New City for just 69 at Urana Road Oval to win by 99 runs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.