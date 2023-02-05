A star of the North East volunteer community has been recognised for decades of service to country emergency and national disaster response.
Springhurst "workhorse" Brian Dunne, who has volunteered in the Country Fire Authority for 68 years, was awarded the national medal at a recent awards night.
Mr Dunne joined the brigade in 1955 at age 12, following in the footsteps of his father who was secretary of the CFA at the time.
Springhurst captain Stuart Maxwell presented him with five clasps, each representing a decade of service, and the national medal for 15 long years steering his community through environmental and natural disasters.
Mr Maxwell said the award was an opportunity to recognise the invaluable long service of a lifetime volunteer given that Mr Dunne had served as first, fourth and fifth lieutenant over the years
"He was our trusty, reliable teammate who was just always there," he said.
"It's important that we recognise those who might not have been a captain or in a leadership role, but instead who gave such significant time and contribution to their brigade."
Living in a community of only 190 people, Mr Dunne said it was vital the brigade be proactive and community minded.
"There was always such a strong bond between everyone at the brigade, we had good people involved, good captains, and we just pulled together to go and get after the fires," he said.
Fellow brigade members Harvey Benton and Kevin Atteridge also received national medals at the awards night.
