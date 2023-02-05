The Border Mail
Crowds pour in for Riverina and North East producers at inaugural Sip and Savour festival

By Alice Gifford
February 5 2023 - 8:00pm
A fan sips and sings along to four-piece indie rock band Josh Pyke, who played to an enthusiastic crowd on the first day of Sip and Savour. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Riverina and North East brewers, distillers and vingerons were on the tips of many tongues this weekend, as thousands of connoisseurs poured into central Albury for the first-annual Sip and Savour festival.

