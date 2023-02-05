Riverina and North East brewers, distillers and vingerons were on the tips of many tongues this weekend, as thousands of connoisseurs poured into central Albury for the first-annual Sip and Savour festival.
Spared the worst of the morning's cold and wet weather, conditions cleared by Saturday afternoon for the open air two-day festival, which showcased Border food and beverage producers within a 150-kilometre radius.
Organisers estimated 100 people turned up for each cooking demonstration, and as many stuck around for to ask questions over taste samples at the end.
The live music stage was the settling point for most attendees, with crowds splitting off from clusters of well-placed camping chairs to taste and purchase from a wide range food, beer, wine and gin producers.
Attendee and self-described "wine fan" Josh Rankin said he was impressed by the range and selection at Sip and Savour, but that seeing Josh Pyke perform was the biggest drawcard for his family of three.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Being from Benalla and being wine fans we have been to quite a few of these cellar doors before but there are a few names here that we haven't come across. We've been getting in and having a little taste," Mr Rankin said on Saturday.
"Indigo Wines are here. They're from Beechworth and they were actually the wine of choice for our wedding when we got married 12 months ago."
Between Mr Rankin and his wife, Jacqui, they have seen Josh Pyke perform dozens of times; however, it was the first-ever concert for their 18-month-old, Eloise, whom Josh Pyke singled out from the dancing crowd.
"It was good to be able to hold her up and she was part of the show. It was really cool," Mr Rankin said.
"It is the first time she has ever been to any concert, let alone a Josh Pyke concert, which is our absolute favourite.
"The Sip and Savour festival in and of itself was enticing to us - we love a wine and we love a beer - but when we saw Josh Pyke was going to play, we were on the tickets straight away."
Organisers estimated more than 5000 people came through for the inaugural Sip and Savour festival, noting that fewer local residents bought tickets on the day than was anticipated.
Event director Kieran Blood said the response and success of the weekend was encouraging, and he looked forward to returning next year.
"The premise for this event is to be fully showcasing the region."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.