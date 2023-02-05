Fee-free degrees and paid placements should be considered to attract nurses to the aged care sector, say regional aged care providers.
Regional manager Jaqui Hastings said the impact of losing the two staff members and their decades of experience was "huge" for the care home, especially as the sector faced worsening workforce shortages.
"That is irreplaceable, particularly when you're caring for people living with dementia because it takes special skills. They're both dementia experts," Mrs Hastings said.
Mrs Hastings said the home had seen excellent results from early career student placements, with many going on to apply for roles with her organisation.
"If we can get people through the door and support them to train, they will stay in aged care."
"The major concern at the moment is registered nurses. Carers are easier to locate in Albury than in Holbrook or Henty," Mr Harbick said.
"We have a 21-bed facility in Holbrook. Where do we find 24-7 registered nurses for that facility?" Mrs Hastings said.
