Free study and paid placements to 'fix' aged care staffing, say UPA Murray Vale Shalem

By Alice Gifford
February 6 2023 - 3:30am
A care workforce labour market report produced for the federal government last year showed skills shortages would be most severe among aged and disabled care sectors.

Fee-free degrees and paid placements should be considered to attract nurses to the aged care sector, say regional aged care providers.

