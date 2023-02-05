The Border Mail
Wodonga miniature railway chief outlines efforts to recover from floods and a date for riding again

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 6 2023 - 3:30am
John Hengstmengel at the Wodonga miniature railway which has been returned to an attractive state after being covered in mud, water and debris. Picture by Mark Jesser

HAVING cleared a mass of mud and loads of tree limbs, Wodonga's miniature railway will resume offering rides next month.

