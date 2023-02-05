HAVING cleared a mass of mud and loads of tree limbs, Wodonga's miniature railway will resume offering rides next month.
The Lincoln Causeway attraction has been unable to operate for months after being inundated with flood water from Wodonga Creek on its southern boundary.
Lake Hume Model Engineers president John Hengstmengel, whose group administers the miniature railway, said the track and surrounds were inaccessible from mid October to the end of November.
"We had 300 to 500 millimetres of water covering the entire track area," Mr Hengstmengel said.
"We had a lot of the ballast under the track washed away and there was a large amount of mud, in some areas 50 or 60 millimetres.
"By the time we got back in there it had solidified and it was hard work to get it off and get rid of it."
There was also countless tree branches and leaves, but Mr Hengstmengel said it was fortunate the creek was not flowing too strongly by the time it passed the track so the damage was not as severe as other areas.
Three train engines with electric motors were placed on bricks inside a shipping container at the site and they were virtually untouched by the water swelling.
Sand bags were also placed around an office at the track.
Mr Hengstmengel said Wodonga Council, the site's landlord, had pressure washed buildings at the reserve and ensured its toilets were functioning properly.
Test runs on the repaired track two weeks ago were successful and rides are set to return on March 19.
"We will be up and running on the third Sunday of next month, I'm sure of that, and it will be great," Mr Hengstmengel said.
The inability to run trains has not hurt the engineers financially, Mr Hengstmengel said, with a flood recovery grant from the Victorian government an assistance.
However, more helpers are wanted.
"We'd love to see more members put their hands up," Mr Hengstmengel said.
"I'm 75, a lot of the members have been there for 30-odd years and they're old men and old women, so we need to get young people in.
"We need at least 10 members on site to drive the trains, sell the tickets, work the points and do everything else (on running days)."
On busy days the engineers can provide up to 800 rides across various trains.
