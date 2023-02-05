Exciting small forward Alek 'Taco' Tsardakis is set to add a new dimension to Beechworth's game.
Tsardakis, a proven goal-kicker who's tasted success in Melbourne with Montmorency and Panton Hill, will add further class to the Bushies in their quest for the Tallangatta & District League premiership.
"Taco brings a bit of elusiveness so hopefully he hits the scoreboard for us," Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey said.
"He's small in stature but a big character and hopefully he brings something to our forward line which we lacked a little bit last year."
The arrival of Tsardakis follows that of Greensborough champion Tristan Stead in the past week.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The midfield lacked a little bit and we identified those as two areas to improve," Carey said.
"We've added a few extra strings to our bow with Steady coming on as a mid-forward and then Alek coming on as a small permanent forward.
"We lacked that extra rotation through the midfield and Steady will give us that rotation and it just changes it up a little bit.
"Taco's a big game player and hopefully he can really excite the crowd with everything that comes with a small forward.
"I feel that we've recruited well enough with those two, plus all the young fellas that have come back on board, our local juniors, so I'm excited for what the year may bring.
"If the right person did come along, we'd definitely be interested in chatting to them but at the moment I think we're all done with our recruiting."
