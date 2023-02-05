The Border Mail
Small forward Alek 'Taco' Tsardakis signs for Beechworth

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
February 5 2023
Alek Tsardakis will add a new dimension to Beechworth's forward line and is set to excite the crowd at Baarmutha Park when the new TDFL season kicks off.

Exciting small forward Alek 'Taco' Tsardakis is set to add a new dimension to Beechworth's game.

