Not just cut road hitting tourism in Falls Creek gateway

MOUNT Beauty has had a marked drop off in tourists this summer, but the reduction is not solely due to the town having its access to Falls Creek cut off by a landslide.
That's the opinion of Mount Beauty Chamber of Commerce president Glenyse Peacock.
She said visitor numbers over the usually warm months were "significantly lower" but noted the Kiewa Valley was not unique in experiencing that scenario.
"It's lower across the state, people I've spoken to in Corowa have mentioned it and Bright is quieter than normal," Mrs Peacock said.
She pointed to higher interest rates, inflation and travel overseas resuming after COVID restrictions as major differences to what was a hectic last summer.
"From November '21 it was just very, very busy," Mrs Peacock said.
"It was the busiest summer we've had ever because people couldn't go anywhere else, now they've done that and are probably looking for other things."
The closure of the Bogong High Plains Road has been most apparent with two-wheel travellers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"There's certainly less motorbikes and cyclists and that would be just because of the road, because they come to ride that road," Mrs Peacock said.
"The motorcyclists like to do it through to Omeo and now they can't that's had an impact and cyclists as well because they train for the three peaks (challenge event)."
Alpine Council manager Jenny Corser said the shire was continuing to promote tourism to Mount Beauty via a marketing campaign.
"(It) incorporates various mediums, such as TV commercials, cinema advertising, social media campaigns (and) advertising in key national tourism magazines," she said.
Ms Corser noted it was a tough situation.
"We have Bogong Village residents displaced from their homes and the communities of Falls Creek, Mount Beauty and beyond struggling with the social and economic impacts," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.