THE bulk of Wodonga residents are dissatisfied with a $558 million revamp of hospital services on the Border, the city's mayor says.
Ron Mildren says, three months on from the unveiling of an upgrade blueprint for Albury hospital by the Victorian and NSW premiers, the sentiment in Wodonga was largely negative about the deal which would dilute services south of the Murray River.
"There's a real split, I think there's elements of the community that are satisfied to take whatever they can get and what's been offered by the premiers but I think there's a larger number of people that are pretty disappointed," Cr Mildren said.
"They see the decision as not being an increase in services, it's more or less about building and location changes.
"I think that's on both sides of the river, having had a number of conversations with Albury people there are quite a few of them disappointed in the outcome, particularly from a long term point of view.
"We're just not improving and increasing the services, it's fixing up the building and shifting a few services around the place."
Wodonga Council is still yet to publicly discuss its response to the hospital decision.
It was to be discussed at a special meeting in November but political conflicts tied to the Victorian election meant a quorum could not be attained and it was not put on the agenda of the council's last formal gathering in December.
Cr Mildren said he suspected the hospital was also likely to be omitted from this month's council agenda.
"At this stage I don't believe it will be back in February, it may but it depends on what happens between now and then," he said referring to the February 20 meeting date.
"We have to see how the correspondence from various authorities unfolds."
Cr Mildren said the council had sent letters on the hospital issue to the Victorian premier and health minister.
He has not met the chair or chief executive of Albury Wodonga Health since becoming mayor in December.
