The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Yackandandah pips Barnawartha Chiltern in CAW district thriller

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 5 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Cencic opened the bowling, but he was a match-winner with the bat.

Yackandandah all but sealed the minor premiership with an unlikely last-wicket win over Barnawartha Chiltern on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.