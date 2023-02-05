Yackandandah all but sealed the minor premiership with an unlikely last-wicket win over Barnawartha Chiltern on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Chasing the visitors' 7-142, the Roos slumped to 9-108, but tailenders Tom Cencic (25 not out from 15 deliveries) and Casey George (9no) posted an unbeaten 35-run stand.
"I thought we were in a lot of strife, but credit to those boys," captain Bailey Glass admitted.
The home team needed 13 runs from the final over and George took a single, before Cencic hit a two, boundary and six off Osbert Ramage.
Earlier, Tom Webster had top-scored with 66 as Glass snared 2-18.
The Roos now have a two-game break on Baranduda with three rounds left.
Baranduda's hopes were damaged when Kiewa complied 138, with No. 7 Ash Sutherland striking 38 as Dan Dixon captured 4-23.
The visitors were then skittled for 93.
IN OTHER NEWS:
And Howlong scored an upset over Bethanga.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.