Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock kept the pressure on Osborne for top spot with an emphatic seven-wicket win on Saturday in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume.
In the grand final re-match, Walla posted an impressive 4-176 from its 40 overs.
The premiers then replied with 3-178 from only 30.3 overs.
"It was a really good win, we've kept that bit of momentum," Brock-Burrum opener Jordan Schilg suggested.
Walla's leaders Tom Simmons and Joel Markel combined for a 66-run stand at home.
"I don't think we took our first wicket until the 23rd or 24th over, something like that, we might have had a few catches go down, but that's cricket," Schilg offered.
"We did pretty well to keep them to that score when they had a lot of wickets in the shed."
Captain Merkel was first to go for 25, but then his deputy and No. 3 Chris Hutchinson also posted a 66-run stand for the second wicket.
Simmons finished with 72 from 105 deliveries, including seven boundaries, while Hutchinson chipped in with 38 from 49, hitting three fours.
Schilg was the rock at the top of the order, but Walla had a slight advantage at 2-33.
However a 110-run partnership between the opener and Darcy I'Anson ripped the match away.
"It took a little while to get settled, but once we did, we tried to keep attacking to keep the momentum going, if the ball was there, to go for it, without doing anything too silly because we wanted to keep wickets in the shed," Schilg said.
Schilg finished with 84 from 87 balls, with 11 boundaries, while I'Anson struck 66 from only 57.
Culcairn jumped off the bottom of the ladder with a seven-wicket win over Lockhart.
The battle of the bottom teams saw the visitors compile 139 as Mitch Way (3-6) and Riley Knobel (3-20) did most of the damage.
Culcairn's Lachie Knobel and fellow opener Jackson Lezius combined in a 49-run opening stand, with the former batting through the innings for an unbeaten 52.
Osborne smashed Henty by 71 runs.
Perryman brothers Ed (76 not out) and Joe (48) compiled a 54-run stand, while Ed and Jayden Klemke (24) racked up the same for the fifth wicket in the total of 5-167.
Henty was rattled for 96 with Josh McDonnell and Klemke taking three wickets apiece.
And Rand smashed Holbrook in a game lasting only 25 overs.
Holbrook made 48 from 14 overs as Daniel Leschke took 3-12.
Rand posted the target off only 11 overs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Osborne still leads by three points from Brock-Burrum and Rand with only two games left.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.