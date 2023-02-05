The Border Mail

Wangaratta topples Rutherglen under lights in Ovens and Murray Bowls

By Mason Bayliss
February 5 2023
Yarrawonga's 15-year-old Jhett Wyatt made his debut against Wodonga. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta toppled Rutherglen under lights on Friday with a 102-72 home win in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant.

