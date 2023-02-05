Wangaratta toppled Rutherglen under lights on Friday with a 102-72 home win in Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant.
Maurie Braden led the charge with a 14-shot win, with solid contributions from Ian Brimblecombe (27-18) and Trevor Selwood (23-15.)
Myrtleford upset Benalla to move off the bottom.
In a bid to avoid relegation, it was Michael Dwyer's 24-12 victory which set up the 10-shot overall win.
He was well supported by Greg Robbins (23-18) over Chris Cooney.
Home side Wodonga secured three rinks for a 29-shot triumph over Yarrawonga.
Josh Rudd and Peter McLarty's rinks were in great touch from the start, winning by 15 shots each.
Jason King managed a 26-17 victory, although Michael Szabo and his Yarrawonga quartet was superb, winning 24-13
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort defeated Kiewa 110-56 as James Lefevre starred again.
IN OTHER NEWS:
YMGCR trails Wodonga by four points with a round left.
