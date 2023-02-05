A RISE in contaminated liquid at Corryong's landfill due to recent wet weather has forced Towong Council to allocate a further $230,000 to remove it.
Councillors last week agreed to give that sum to existing contractor Greenchip Recycling after it was found leachate failed to hit a level that met EPA rules.
Greenchip were first contracted early last year to remove 0.4 of a megalitre of leachate from the landfill with a $50,000 deal and then another $130,000 was added in October to cover the removal and treatment of a further 1.04 megalitres.
Then last month an inspection by the EPA found that the level of leachate in the dump was still not at a level that complied with its regulations.
Deputy mayor David Wortman successfully moved for a report by staff into the future of the landfill and possible alternatives.
Councillor Aaron Scales raised the possibility of outsourcing waste.
