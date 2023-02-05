The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North East council allocates more money to contractor to fix pollution level at tip after EPA requirements not met

AG
By Alice Gifford
February 5 2023 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Wortmann spoke at a Towong Council meeting last week about the need to look at the future of the Corryong tip in the wake of costs to clean up leaching.

A RISE in contaminated liquid at Corryong's landfill due to recent wet weather has forced Towong Council to allocate a further $230,000 to remove it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.