A farmer witnessed two men being saved from a "near drowning" when their boat capsized in the Murray River on Sunday morning.
Their tinny tipped just over a kilometre downstream from Albury Waterworks.
One of the men managed to swim to shore to raise the alarm with farmers on the Victorian side of the river.
He was received by farmers David and Beth Hawkins, who quickly called Triple-0.
Mr Hawkins said police, ambulance and the SES were at the scene roughly 45-minutes later to rescue the second man, who was stranded in the river and standing on the underside of his submerged boat.
"We were just working in the yard and heard a guy screaming. He was running through the paddock drenched and straight away we knew what was going on," he said.
"They said they were having engine faults. They hadn't been in the river before and they didn't realise how strong the current was.
"He was standing on the submerged boat."
