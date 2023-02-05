Lavington rounded out an ideal weekend with a seven-wicket win over Corowa on Sunday as Matt Sharp hit a century in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
After toppling fellow finals contenders East Albury by seven wickets on Saturday, the Panthers backed it up with a terrific batting display.
Corowa won the toss and posted 9-179.
Matt Grantham continued his superb recent touch with a second successive half-century.
Fresh from 69 last week against East Albury, the No. 3 hit a patient 52 from 111 deliveries.
Shayan Shayan and youngster Jordan Rhodes took two wickets apiece.
Rhodes also opened with 21, showing his willingness to bat for long periods after facing 67 balls, but it was fellow opener Matt Sharp who proved the difference.
Sharp made 104 from 147 balls, including 11 fours.
It came just 24 hours after he scored 80 against East Albury.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The left-hander is only five games back from his return.
