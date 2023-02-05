The Border Mail
Lavington's Matt Sharp stars in CAW provincial win over Corowa

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 4:34pm
Lavington's Shayan Shayan nabbed 2-17 on the road against Corowa.

Lavington rounded out an ideal weekend with a seven-wicket win over Corowa on Sunday as Matt Sharp hit a century in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

