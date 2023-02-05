Albury bounced back from its shock loss to Wodonga Raiders with a big win over Wodonga in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Sunday.
Needing a win to guarantee it remained in the top six, the visitors posted a powerful total of 8-243.
Nat Sariman scored 56 from 100 deliveries, including six boundaries, sharing a 108-run stand for the second wicket with opener Alex Popko (48).
Albury continued to have contributors throughout the innings with No. 4 Hamish Mackinlay and John Spencer combining for 59 runs for the fifth wicket.
Spencer finished with 41 from only 40 deliveries, while Mackinlay nabbed 31.
No. 8 Seb Botes then cracked an unbeaten 30 from only 11 balls, including three sixes.
Just a fortnight ago, the English player produced a similar knock with 23 not out from only nine balls, including five boundaries, against Belvoir.
Opposition teams will have to be extremely wary of Botes, who could easily take a match away in the final overs.
Captain BJ Garvey claimed 3-50 from 10 overs.
"It was a very even contribution, Poppers and Snags getting a 100 partnership really set us up and what was great to see was some power hitting towards the end with Hamish, John Spencer and Seb," Albury captain Ross Dixon revealed.
Wodonga teenager Will Ashton started well with 35 from 48 balls, but he couldn't find another player in the top or middle order to support him.
The next five players all produced single figure scores as the home team slumped to 7-69.
But a strong stand between Leigh Collins and No. 9 Leo McGhee handed the team's score some respectability.
The pair put on 45 runs until Collins was run out by Ross Dixon for 27.
It didn't slow McGhee who went on to top-score with an unbeaten 40 from 88 balls, which included two sixes and a four, in the total of 136.
Zimbabwean Brandon Diplock proved the difference with six wickets.
"He really killed the game within the first 10 overs, he really stamped his authority on the game," Dixon suggested.
"He took the new ball and bowled quick, taking the first six wickets, he had three bowled, two lbw's and one caught behind, he was pretty challenging."
While Ashton showed his class, Luke Grady (0), Mason Prenter (0), Garvey (7), Ian Roberts (5) and Murray Price (2) had no answers to Diplock's pace and clever tactics.
Diplock finished with 6-42 from 10 overs.
Veteran Bob Jackson didn't play after recently helping Melbourne Renegades into the Big Bash finals in a coaching capacity.
Albury will look to maintain its momentum away to Corowa in round 19, while Wodonga is home to an improving New City.
Meanwhile, Belvoir defeated New City by five wickets.
The Phoenix posted 183 with the Eagles passing the target five wickets down and five balls left.
