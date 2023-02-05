East Albury's hopes of playing finals received a huge boost yesterday when they became only the third team this season to beat St Patrick's.
The Crows' impressive three-wicket win at Xavier High School means they are nine points clear of seventh-placed Tallangatta with four rounds of the home-and-away season remaining.
East Albury has the bye next weekend and the sides will clash at Alexandra Park on February 25 in what could prove to be effectively a cup tie.
The visitors chased down 186 with 3.1 overs to spare after losing the toss and being asked to bowl.
"It feels brilliant," East Albury coach Brett Davies said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing what the next few weeks holds.
"We weren't happy with how we bowled against Lavington yesterday, we bowled too much stump-to-stump and they got away but today was a really disciplined effort; bowling at fourth stump and setting off-side fields.
"Playing on Sunday, there was probably a little bit more juice in the wicket to hold it together so losing the toss wasn't a bad thing.
"Having Gagan (Singh) bowling off-spin to the left-handers at the top of the order and Harry (Jackson) nibbling away was absolutely brilliant."
Liam Scammell (63) and Mitchell O'Brien (41) put on 105 for Patties, while East Albury's Luke Brunckhorst finished with 3-38.
The visitors looked to be making serene progress chasing at 2/136, with Caleb Hobbs (54) and Salinda Perera (46) both imperious.
It was game on when three wickets suddenly fell for just four runs but Miles Hemann-Petersen anchored things with 41 not out while Max Diffey's 21 off 25 balls was equally vital.
Hemann-Petersen fittingly hit the winning runs after top-scoring with 62 against Lavington 24 hours earlier.
"Matt Tom and Salinda have been our pillars all year so to see Hobbsy get away today, who works as hard as anyone, is absolutely fantastic," Davies said.
"Miles had a big weekend for us as well, getting runs under his belt against two quality sides, so hopefully he gets a lot of confidence out of that.
"We go into the bye next week, then we've got Albury, Tallangatta and New City so we're really looking for a strong end to the season.
"Cameron White's done his hamstring but we've got the troops to cover and I'm so proud of the effort today."
