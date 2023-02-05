The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

East Albury win by three wickets away to St Patrick's

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 5 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Brunckhorst picked up three wickets in East Albury's win over St Patrick's. Picture by Ash Smith

East Albury's hopes of playing finals received a huge boost yesterday when they became only the third team this season to beat St Patrick's.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.