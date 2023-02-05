North Albury and Lavington were the big winners and an understrength Tallangatta the big loser from the weekend's round of double-headers in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.
North went a long way to sealing the minor premiership with wins over New City and Tallangatta, opening a two-game break on St Patrick's.
The Patties split their games against Belvoir and East Albury to virtually hand the Hoppers top spot.
Lavington's wins also pushed it into a share of second with St Pat's.
Tallangatta is now in danger of missing finals as seven teams battle desperately to finish in the top six.
The Bushies were without their best bowler Sam Stephens for both matches through unavailability, while captain-coach Matt Armstrong didn't play on Saturday.
It made a major difference as the home team fell to lowly Wodonga on the Duckworth Lewis system after heavy rain hit the region the previous night.
The Bushies were in a strong position to topple North on Sunday after posting a solid total of 189.
The visitors were 6-110, but North's outstanding depth was enough to get the team home.
Tallangatta is now a win and a half out of the top six with only four games left.
Other finals sides Belvoir, East and Albury all split their games.
"After yesterday's (Saturday) result, it was good to come back and get the six points to get some momentum going," Albury captain Ross Dixon remarked.
"Today was a crucial win, it was almost a final, four games out, we've got to get better and hopefully that started today."
Albury suffered a shock loss to Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, but toppled Wodonga by 107 runs on Sunday.
The ladder (after round 18) is: North 81, St Patrick's 69, Lavington 69, Belvoir 57, Albury 54, East Albury 54; Tallangatta 45, Wodonga 30, Corowa 30, Wodonga Raiders 24, New City 21.
