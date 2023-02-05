The Border Mail
North Albury and Lavington win two games, Tallangatta loses two in CAW

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 7:06pm
Albury's Alex Popko keeps the ball out against Wodonga on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith

North Albury and Lavington were the big winners and an understrength Tallangatta the big loser from the weekend's round of double-headers in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

