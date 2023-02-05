The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ben Fulford and Jake Burge's spirited partnership takes North Albury to victory over Tallangatta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 5 2023 - 10:10pm, first published 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fulford, right, was superb on Sunday as he scored 69 and shared a 78-run partnership with Jake Burge in North Albury's win over Tallangatta. Picture by James Wiltshire

North Albury once again proved themselves to be the competition's toughest nut to crack in a stubborn win away to Tallangatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.