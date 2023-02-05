North Albury once again proved themselves to be the competition's toughest nut to crack in a stubborn win away to Tallangatta.
The Hoppers looked on the ropes at 6/110, still needing another 80 runs for victory against a Bushies side deperately fighting to keep their finals hopes alive.
But, as they've done so many times before, the reigning premiers boxed their way out of a corner and left Rowen Park with a three-wicket win which leaves them 12 points clear at the top with four rounds to go.
Ben Fulford (69) and Jake Burge (29 not out) won the game with a partnership worth 78 priceless runs, Burge hanging around to face 76 balls in the heat of battle.
"Being in a bit of trouble, the fight Ben Fulford and Jake Burge showed to get us back to a winning position is something a lot of our other batsmen can learn from," Hoppers coach-captain Matt Condon said.
"If those guys don't do the hard work under pressure, we don't win that game.
"In moments like that, it comes down to who holds their nerve and those two really stood up.
"Winning games like that, it's a good problem to have as a captain.
"It is a mental thing.
"Our guys never say never and we know we bat deep.
"We generally bat to 11, so we've got confidence that no matter the position we're in, we can still win."
John Oswell hit two sixes on his way to 51 as Tallangatta batted first and posted 189 all out, with three wickets apiece for Tom Hemsley and Ryan Addison.
"I thought we bowled reasonably well," Condon said.
"We missed in patches but ultimately we controlled them pretty well.
"I was happy chasing 190 and we got away to a good start but obviously a couple of wickets that followed didn't help."
Ash Borella (32) and Condon, who raced to 41 off 31 balls, laid the foundation on which Fulford and Burge ultimately built.
"We're still building," Condon said of North Albury's position and form.
"You don't win premierships in February and the next four weeks will be crucial prep leading into finals."
