Luxury apartment lifestyle with views

Modern, immaculate and positioned in the heart of Central Albury, awaits this rare and exciting opportunity.
Showcasing stunning views of the central business district skyline from an expansive entertainer's balcony, this northeast corner, upper floor penthouse offers light-filled, spacious, and luxury interiors.
Situated in the highly-regarded, boutique 'Hamilton' development, just steps from vibrant Dean Street, it delivers an enviable lifestyle in an unbeatable location.
The luxury apartment was designed by Edminston Jones.
Unfolding over a single level, the large living area features flexibility in its open layout, flowing out to the gorgeous balcony and its panoramic city views, the perfect place for evening indulgence.
Further to the front balcony, enjoy entertaining amongst the second private balcony which captivates and absorbs the northern morning sun.
The deluxe kitchen is superbly appointed and includes stone benchtops, high-quality stainless-steel appliances, pristine cupboards, and a central island bench with breakfast bar seating.
The main bedroom offers large proportions with dual-wardrobe, an opulent ensuite with a large bathtub, quality cabinetry plus floor-to-ceiling tiles.
The remaining two bedrooms boast large built-in robes serviced by the central bathroom which features a European laundry.
The apartment is kept comfortable all year thanks to zoned ducted heating and cooling, double glazed windows and electric blinds.
There's also lift access, a storage cage and two car spaces in a secure basement garage directly in front of the lift.
Surrounded by colour and culture, the apartment is walking distance to all amenities.
"It is mere metres from all the cafes, restaurants and bars of Dean Street and a short stroll from Noreuil Park and the MAMA Art Gallery," selling agent Jack Stean said.
"The bus stops near your door, and there's quick access onto the freeway, making for easy commuting between Albury and Wodonga.
"This property is perfect for those looking for a low-maintenance secure lifestyle."
