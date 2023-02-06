ALBURY mayor Kylie King will deliver a eulogy for her predecessor Patricia Gould, who will be farewelled at a funeral this week.
Mrs Gould's life will be marked at St Matthew's Anglican Church from 1pm Thursday.
Cr King, who interviewed Mrs Gould during her time as a journalist at Prime television, will reflect on the civic contribution of her forerunner who retired from council in 2016.
One of Mrs Gould's five sons Andrew will deliver a eulogy reflecting on her family life, while nephew Nigel Gould will provide a Bible reading.
It includes lines stating "here is a faithful woman whose good works have not been forgotten" and "her name will live on for all generations".
The funeral is being managed by Lester and Sons and a livestream will be accessible via their website.
