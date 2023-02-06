High-tech equipment to help head and neck cancer patients eat and speak was unveiled at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on Monday.
It will be the first time the $70,000 rhino-laryngo video scope, which assesses swallowing and voice functions of patients, is used in the Border region.
Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund board member Kerry Strauch said funding for the machine came from an anonymous donor in Rutherglen.
"It enables our clinicians to assess people who have hidden neck cancers," she said. "When they're undergoing their treatment there are often quite significant side effects and this allows our clinicians to assess their ability to swallow and talk.
"It helps patients with their speech therapy, it stimulates their world, but it also helps with their swallowing function."
Speech pathologist Rebecca Richmond said the machine helped prevent patients from becoming malnourished.
"We can see whether all the food is going down the right way or going the wrong way," she said. "We can see whether there's any getting stuck and what part of the throat looks weak.
"Someone can become very malnourished and dehydrated and get very fatigued if they're not getting enough food and drink.
"This is a huge help to establish where the problem might lie."
The equipment is expected to help about 100 patients a year.
"We're trying for one a week initially, and then more as our team becomes trained to use it," she said.
