Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre gets new video scope machine

By Ted Howes
February 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Albury Wodonga Health speech pathologist Natalie Wilkinson uses the new scope to probe co-worker Rebecca Richmond's throat, accessing the area through the nose. Picture by Ted Howes

High-tech equipment to help head and neck cancer patients eat and speak was unveiled at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre on Monday.

Ted Howes

Local News

